A look back at the 2019 Memorial Day tornado outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On May 27, 2019, several tornadoes touched down across Indiana including 3 in Northeast Indiana.

An EF-1 in North Manchester, and an EF-2 near Somerset in Grant County where homes were destroyed or damaged. The strongest one in Indiana was an EF-3 that was near Roll along the Wells and Blackford county line. That storm had 150 mph winds and hit a dairy farm where over 150 were killed or severely injured.

This same line of severe storms then moved into Ohio where it caused even more devastation in Dayton and Celina. In Celina an EF-3 tornado resulted in one fatality and over 40 homes were destroyed.

“Some of the sad parts, been a few houses not rebuilt. We still have some they were waiting on certain builders to build their house,” says Celina Mayor Jeffrey Hazel, “Our community looks very different today in those neighborhoods. It’s really sprung back up with a lot of houses and new development. People think differently as they go, they don’t take it for granted.”

Roughly 60% of the homes that were destroyed have been replaced.

The process has taken some time, but Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the rebuilding efforts have been ongoing since day one and that it’s all about neighbors helping neighbors, “The thing that impressed me was how quickly people were putting things back together and trying to get back pick up the pieces so to speak and how many neighbors were out there helping people. So there’s always some good news and the good news is people responded very very well.”

