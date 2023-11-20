FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple ‘road rage’ incidents have been reported in the past few weeks, including one incident over the weekend leading to someone being shot. Between January 2020 and October 18, 2023, around 277 ‘road rage’ incidents have been recorded by the Fort Wayne Police Department. In 2023, Fort Wayne has around 70 ‘road rage’ incidents.

‘Road Rage’ incidents in the past three years:

2020: 56

2021: 64

2022: 89

2023: around 70

A video sent to WANE 15 was an incident that happened in the Chick-fil-A drive thru at Jefferson Point Monday morning. According to a witness, two drivers bumped bumpers, the witness also said the white car in the video pulled a gun on the orange car.

The Fort Wayne Police Department wanted to note that all of the ‘road rage’ incidents that come into dispatch are many different disturbances, fights, or vandalisms.