‘A House Divided’ panelists speak on President Biden’s inauguration

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – We invited panelists from “A House Divided,” one Republican and one Democrat, to watch the inauguration from WANE 15 headquarters on Wednesday.

Both women shared similar hopes for the future of the country in the next four years.

“Hopefully we can find some issues and some ways we can come together on,” stated Nicole, a republican.

Harini, a democrat, has faith that President Biden will be the one to reunite the country, “I’m sure he will do that,” she said, “I think today’s administration will work toward that and include everyone.”

Nicole added that she hopes to see a woman elected as president in her lifetime.