‘A House Divided’ panelists discuss Trump’s second impeachment trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, WANE 15 invited members of “A House Divided” to discuss this topic. The virtual panel consisted of three women with different viewpoints on the political spectrum, a democrat, a republican and an independent.

Regardless of what happens during former President Trump’s second impeachment trial, the three women hope the country can begin to heal once an outcome is decided.

All three women discussed if they were more or less invested in this trial compared to Trump’s first impeachment back in January 2020. Roxanna, a democrat, said she is paying closer attention to this trial.

“We’re all witnesses to history this time, and so it makes it different for me at least,” Roxanna said.

Emily and Diane, an independent and republican, respectively, do not feel as invested since Trump is no longer president.

“I think it’s a colossal waste of time and taxpayers’ dollars,” Diane said. “[Congress has] a lot of other things they need to be addressing, and it’s just a waste of time and money in my point. Let him go, he’s done. It’s over with.”

The panelists were divided on whether Trump should be convicted for inciting an insurrection. Emily believes the former president should be convicted, but she is worried a conviction would only further divide the country. Roxanna hopes those who watch the trial will have an open mind and listen to the facts that are presented during testimonies.

All three women agreed the former president will likely be acquitted.