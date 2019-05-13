A Hope Center is Positively Fort Wayne

The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana is committed to celebrating those who do it right. In April, the BBB held it’s annual Torch Awards to honor local individuals, charities and businesses of integrity. WANE15’s Dirk Rowley and Terra Brantley emceed the program.

Businesses and charities with longstanding accreditation with the BBB were among the honorees. Each was showcased in stories put together by Marilyn Moran-Townsend the CEO of CVC Communications, the company that produces the Torch Awards. One of the charities was A Hope Center, a BBB Charity of Integrity.

“Doing it right is treating every woman as they come through the door with the love of Christ,” said Dr. Greg Johnson, Board President of A Hope Center. “And making sure that we love on them regardless of decisions they’ve made previously and regardless of any they’ll make in the future. It’s really about meeting that woman where she is at that time.”

“There is probably no more difficult decision that a woman makes than when confronted with an unplanned pregnancy,” said Marilyn Moran-Townsend. “A Hope Center is the BBB Charity of Integrity because of its more than 30 years of ethical service before, during and after the decision.”

“We hold ourselves to a high standard not because we’re worried about what the outside will do or say,” said Jo Faulkner, Executive Director of A Hope Center. “It’s a higher standard because that’s the kind of services that we want to provide. We have two fundraisers that we have and we have a donor who gives substantially to one of the fundraisers. Well, one year they gave to both fundraisers accidentally. We called them to give them the check back and they were so appreciative and so because of that we were able to keep this donor and we appreciate them and they appreciate us because they know that’s the kind of integrity that we have.”

“The reason I wanted to serve on A Hope Center’s Board is it is centered around integrity and it is based around our foundation of Jesus Chrst and the scripture,” said Johnson. “I can say we begin our board sessions with prayer and we end our board sessions with prayer and we want to follow the Lord’s word.”

Johnson added, “I watched a mother who was pregnant in with her other child who was somewhere between two and three years old. The child felt welcomed and you could almost get the sense that the child had not felt that before.”

“We believe that we are called of the Lord and we believe that the Lord deserves the best we can possibly give,” said Faulkner.

For its ethical and charitable practices, A Hope Center was honored with the BBB’s Charity of Integrity Torch Award. Anyone can nominate a business, charity or individual for next year’s Torch Awards. Simply go to the BBB website for information.

