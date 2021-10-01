A Hope Center cuts the ribbon on a new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ribbon is being cut on a new location for A Hope Center at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. A Hope Center’s board members and staff will be on hand to answer questions for an open house from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Hope Center moved from its previous location in 46807 to the new 46806 location near the intersection of Clinton and Rudisill, across the street from South Side High School.

A Hope Center is a pregnancy resource center providing pregnancy and STD testing, limited ultrasounds, an education-based incentive program, a fatherhood mentorship program, pregnancy loss support, and post-abortion recovery support. All services of A Hope Center are free and confidential.