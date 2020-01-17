A higher plane of life? Headlines tell story of Prohibition 100 years ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Today, more than 200 businesses in Allen County rely on alcohol sales for at least a part of their income. That could not be the case 100 years ago, as Prohibition started its 14 year run on January 17, 1920.

A search through the Allen County Public Library archives found how Fort Wayne newspapers covered the constitutional band on alcohol. Headlines warned of the upcoming start of Prohibition, suggested that life may be better for all people once it began, stated police were ready to work and, in one case, told the story of two men busted with 80 gallons of whiskey.

Prohibition Coverage: The Journal Gazette

Days ahead of the start of Prohibition, evangelist Billy Sunday warns Prohibition ‘will strike population of hell.’ (ACPL Archives)

A headline in the Church Notes section suggests the arrival of a ‘higher plane of life’ as the quarrel between wet and dry ends. (ACPL Archives)

The full front page of the Journal Gazette on the eve of Prohibition. (ACPL Archives)

A headline on January 16, 1920 warns of the upcoming start of Prohibition. ‘Sleuths,’ or detectives are ready for the crackdown. (ACPL Archives)

A front page headline of the Journal Gazette on January 17, 1920 notes the start of Prohibition. (ACPL Archives)

Prohibition Coverage: The News and Sentinel

A Fort Wayne News and Sentinel headline nearly two weeks before Prohibition shows the failure of a last ditch effort to stop the amendment. (ACPL Archives)

A headline on January 16, 1920 warns of the upcoming start to prohibition. (ACPL Archives)

Two men with Fort Wayne ties are busted with 80 gallons of whiskey the first day of Prohibition. The booze was valued at $6,400 one century ago, more than $80,000 today. (ACPL Archives)

A headline two days into Prohibition shows optimism that the ‘wet fight’ continues. (ACPL Archives)

According to the state Alcohol & Tobacco Commission, there are 212 businesses in Allen County that sell alcohol. That number is broken down below.

One-Way permits: 10

Two-Way permits: 105

Three-Way permits: 40

Package liquor store: 44

Small Breweries: 10

Farm Wineries: 2

Artisan Distilleries: 1