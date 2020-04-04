A Fort Wayne dad made a candy launcher, and it’s awesome

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s raining candy in a northwest Fort Wayne neighborhood thanks to one dad.

Aaron Makin recently built a candy launcher and has been sending candy flying across his street to passing neighbor kids.

Makin told WANE 15 he wanted to build something that his kids and neighbors would enjoy, so he did some robotics research and came up with a plan. He put a Power Wheels Jeep on a frame and attached cannons to the sides. The vehicle and cannons are both remote controlled.

Makin said he first made the candy launcher for Halloween and it was a hit.

He said he brought it back out now because with families practicing social distancing, a little fun and positivity can go a long way – and raining candy does the trick.