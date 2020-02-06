A day in the life of an Indiana Conservation officer

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Conservation officers serve our communities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. But how much do you know about the officers do?

“Our day is what we make of it,” Indiana Conservation Officer Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich said. “Having the freedom and each day being different is really what I like about being an officer.”

Indiana Conservation officers are the law enforcement division of the Indiana Department of National Resources (DNR). Each of Indiana’s 92 counties has at least one officer assigned to live and work in each county. Officers enforce state laws concerning fishing and hunting as well as recreational activities and can enforce criminal law and property laws on all DNR land.

“We are fully sworn police officers in the state of Indiana,” Heidenreich said. “Anything any police officer can do, we can do. We have all the same police powers.”

Training

The road to becoming a conservation officer is more challenging than becoming a traditional law enforcement officer. To work for the DNR, candidates have to have either an associate degree, two years toward a bachelor’s degree or four years of active duty military service. After an extensive application, interview, background and physical fitness tests, qualified recruits are sent to begin training.

Recruits start their training with a core value school which is similar to a Marine Corps boot camp. Once the four-week training course is complete, recruits then go to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy for 15-16 weeks of basic police training. Graduates of the academy then go on to essentials training, which is on-the-job training for another 12-16 weeks. Finally, recruits go through lengthy field training.

From the time a person would apply to the time they could be placed in the field working by themselves, it could be anywhere from 18-20 months.

“We are looking for quality people,” Heidenreich said. “We are looking for people that are self-motivated, can work with little to no supervision, and having an outdoor background is not necessary but it does help.”

Like most law enforcement agencies in the state, conservation officers can have specialties they can train in. However, several of the specialties cater to outdoor and wildlife response. Some of the specialties include scuba diving, swift water rescue, K9 handling, accident investigation and venous reptile handling.

Placement

Indiana Conservation Officer District Map

When applying for the job, recruits agree to be placed where the need is. A conservation officer must be willing to reside and serve anywhere within Indiana. Placements are made according to vacant positions. The state is broken up into ten districts. It is possible to be assigned to your home county, however, it is somewhat rare that this would happen during a recruit’s first placement.

Each county in the state of Indiana has at least one conservation officer. The number of officers in a particular county depends on the resources in the county. If a county has a large number of state parks, lakes, and DNR property, more officers are assigned to that county. Officers work very independently, proactively patrolling for fish and wildlife violations. They also work on rotating shifts, working days, nights, weekends and holidays to be out and present when people are out participating in recreational activities.

Duties

Conservation officers enforce state laws concerning fishing and hunting, as well as recreational activities such as ice fishing, boating, and use of off-road vehicles. Officers also enforce criminal law and property laws on all DNR land throughout the state, including on nature preserves, at historical sites or within state parks. Currently, there are more than 200 officers throughout the state that wear the badge.

Officers respond to a wide range of calls. Some of the most common calls officers receive relate to disturbances about hunting and fishing, boating complaints, and illegal dumping. However, if needed, they will work with surrounding agencies to help with situations that arise.

A large misconception about conservation officers is that officers can come into a person’s house without a warrant and search what they want. Heidenreich says that is simply not true and those conservation officers have the same search-and-seizure power than any other police officer in the state of Indiana. Conservation officers can enforce federal law when it comes to fish and game violations, and they work and consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine whether federal charges should be filed.

“Our job changes season to season,” Heidenreich said. “It’s not just traffic stops 24/7, 365. We change. Right now we are checking the ice and ice fishermen. If it were to snow, we’d be checking snowmobiles. When the springtime hits, we will get into turkey hunting and fishing. Once the summertime hits, we are dealing with boaters and those using the parks. And in the fall, we will check people deer hunting. There’s never a dull moment.”

Along with enforcing state laws, officers also help educate the general public on conservation of our natural resources, outdoor safety, and wildlife management.

Openings

The Department of Nature Resources is always looking for new recruits. To learn more about how to become an Indiana Conservation Officer, click here.