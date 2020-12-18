A Concordia Lutheran Student was awarded a Lilly Endowment Scholarship Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday morning, Chastity Craig, a Concordia Lutheran Student, received a Lilly Endowment Scholarship.

The scholarship covers four years of full tuition to any Indiana college and $900 a year for books and equipment.

Craig says the award will help her and her family in a big way.

“Obviously money was a big factor for me and a lot has happened with my family so this it’s just a burden for me and I’m just so glad about it,” Craig said.

She is considering either Indiana University or IUPUI to study Forensic Science.