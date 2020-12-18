A Concordia Lutheran Student was awarded a Lilly Endowment Scholarship Thursday

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday morning, Chastity Craig, a Concordia Lutheran Student, received a Lilly Endowment Scholarship.

The scholarship covers four years of full tuition to any Indiana college and $900 a year for books and equipment.

Craig says the award will help her and her family in a big way.

“Obviously money was a big factor for me and a lot has happened with my family so this it’s just a burden for me and I’m just so glad about it,” Craig said.

She is considering either Indiana University or IUPUI to study Forensic Science.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss