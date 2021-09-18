‘A Bowl of Heaven’: Band boosters back serving up treats at Johnny Appleseed Festival to support program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After being canceled last year due to COVID, the Johnny Appleseed Festival is back, and with it, all the apple treats you can dream of – many of which go to support local organizations.

One of the biggest fall festivals in the Fort returned for its 46th year this weekend. That means the return of dozens of festival-favorite food vendors, including the Carroll High School band boosters. Although the band itself is at a competition in Ohio this weekend, parents were serving up bowl after bowl of peach and apple cobbler.

“It’s hot, but people are still out and about lots of water,” said Tami Jahn, a parent volunteer. “We have ice cream so that helps, I think, but it’s been a good traffic flow.”

A steady traffic flow, plus rave reviews from customers.

“It’s my first time trying this and I give it two thumbs up,” said Carlos. “At least we know the money’s going to a good cause. They need it so why not? I don’t mind spending money.”

That money spent will help curb the cost for the band members to travel for competition.

“It helps to pay for meals, today they’re getting breakfast, lunch, and dinner because they’re there all day long. And just the basic costs of taking kids to Dayton, Ohio.”

“We had a really hard time with our finances for the season last year,” added Sarah Lemke. “It’s good to get back out and give back to the kids.”

The festival opens back 10 – 5 p.m. on Sunday at Johnny Appleseed Park.

