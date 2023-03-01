FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may have noticed a large construction project behind Walmart on Dupont and Lima roads.

While the total space of the new ‘Dupont Meadows’ neighborhood is large, the houses being constructed themselves are actually quite small.

The neighborhood will offer homes from one-bedroom, one-bathroom in size to four-bedroom, three bathrooms, ranging from 839 to 1,804 square feet.

According to the development’s website, the development provides “the privacy and charm of single-family cottages, the warmth of a genuine community, and amenities and natural beauty that inspire good neighbors to create great neighborhoods.”

Nick Govardman, the owner’s representative of the project, said it’s a great development that capitalizes on current trends.

“People want to live in homes, but they don’t necessarily want the drawbacks of home ownership, especially with interest rates and home prices the way that they are,” Govardman said. “We’ve taken that and we’ve decided to develop these neighborhoods of single-family homes that are detached.”

The concept is designed by ‘Next Chapter Neighborhoods,’ a company based out of Savannah, Georgia.

“Our communities function and operate similarly to a luxury apartment complex,” said spokesman Andrew Malzer in an email response. “Next Chapter Neighborhoods maintains the entire community – landscaping, maintenance, amenities, cleanliness, etc. We are not a neighborhood full of individual rental homes managed by individual owners and their tenants.”

To learn more or apply to pre-lease you can check out the Dupont Meadows website.