LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) — A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Ligonier, the Hoosier Lottery said.

A ticket sold at the PAK-A-SAK at 102 W. 4th St. in Ligonier matched 5-of-5 numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, and only missed the Mega Ball number.

The winning numbers are 8-15-21-27-61.

Players were encouraged to check their tickets.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.



Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App here.

The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for Friday, March 25 is $50 million.