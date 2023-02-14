FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 3Rivers Federal Credit Union is celebrating its 88th anniversary from when the doors first opened.

On this day in 1935, the company was known as the International Harvester Company Fort Wayne Works Employees Federal Credit Union.

There has been plenty of change for the company since then. The old headquarters, originally located at the International Harvester campus, has since moved to Northland. The 3Rivers FCU currently operates at 22 branches throughout northeast, central and east central Indiana, as well as in St. Marys, Ohio.

Aly Hess, Marketing Operations Manager with 3Rivers FCU, acknowledges how the company has grown over time.

“Though we continue to grow (physically and in numbers), and our technology continues to advance year over year, one thing remains constant,” said Hess. “Our desire to provide a one-of-a-kind banking experience that puts our members first.”

The company that once started with $250 in assets and three employees is going into 88 years with $2.2 billion and about 500 employees.

The 3Rivers FCU team believes that helping their members and celebrating all the achievements has helped drive the company’s growth.

