WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Bringing different cultures together was the idea behind making Wabash’s First Friday in September centered around Hispanic Heritage. Hispanic members of the community say they’re thrilled with Downtown Wabash Inc. encouraging diversity in the town.

“So it’s really neat they, being Downtown Wabash Inc., studied this and have brought in the people and they’re all going to be in one concentrated area and people are going to learn a little bit more,” said Hispanic business owner Maria Smyth, owner of Eclectic Shoppe.

“I’m teaching them how to dance the typical Latin rhythms of our country like salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton. And just show them how powerful music is for us and how important it is, and how it unifies us, and brings us together,” said Paola Cubides, a dance instructor.

Bringing Hispanic culture to a typical United States event, like First Friday, is a simple way to share cultures.

“We are part of this culture. And we are trying to merge our traditions into these traditions in here in America. So it’s very important for us to share that because our culture is what makes us,” said Cubides.

Emily Guerrero shared the importance of flowers. She is the founder of Mexica-Arts, a way to share treasured traditions that were maintained by the Mexica’s Indigenous ancestors.

“We’re telling the legend of the marigold that is called “Cempasuchil,” which has a lot of healing properties, and a lot of magical properties to it, and I like telling the story of its origin,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero said First Fridays is the perfect time to learn from one another, too.

“It’s very good for opportunities to open up discussions about what we have in common how flowers are travelers just like people, and so it’s been really wonderful.”