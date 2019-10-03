Place your bets Indiana, mobile sports betting is here

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Place your bets! October 3rd mobile sports betting became legal in the state of Indiana. Now, placing bets on your favorite sports teams like the Mad Ants, PFW Mastodons, and the Tin Caps is legal.

So far, residents can place mobile wagers on Boston-based DraftKings and Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive. Gamblers will have to prove they are at least 21 years old before being able to place bets on the apps.

In-house betting started in Indiana on Septemeber 10th making Indiana the 13th state to allow regulated casinos and the eighth to offer legal online sports wagering.

