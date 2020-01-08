Public meeting set to get ideas on how to address building issues at Huntington North HS

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntington County School Corporation will hold a special meeting to ask for public input on how to fix the growing structural problems at Huntington North High School.

Back in 2019, the school corporation asked Huntington County residents to vote for two separate educational referendums. The first one was a $68 million project referendum that would have helped build a new academic wing onto the high school’s gym and auditoriums but failed. The second referendum would have increased teacher pay and improved security and was also voted down.

Now the school is holding a special meeting to ask resident how to go about fixing the school. Huntington North High School is more than 50 years old and has only had minor updates throughout the year. Currently, the high school has a leaking roof, outdated plumbing, failing heating and air-conditioning system, among other issues.

The special meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, January 18th in Huntington North High School library. For more information on the meeting click here.