Rep. Banks helping veterans become aware of healthcare options, benefits available

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN3) spent time Friday with northeast Indiana veterans at Orchid Events and Catering to talk about their health.

Rep. Banks and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) hospital staff shared healthcare options and benefits available so veterans know where to go for each specific service.

“As a veteran myself, my heart goes out to our veterans who struggle with different issues. Whether it’s related to healthcare or benefits that they’ve been promised. Sometimes because of the bureaucracy of the VA, it’s hard for them to take advantage of the benefits. So, anytime I can help a veteran solve a problem, it’s the most important part of my job,” Banks said.

The services discussed offered through the VA are available throughout the year.

For more information, visit the VA’s website.