Old Bandidos restaurant planned to come down to make way for Parkview building, lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If all goes to plan, new parking spaces will replace the Illinois Road building that once held Bandidos and a new Parkview Health building will rise in a neighboring field.

Parkview Inverness Health Park has been proposed for six acres of land on the south side of Illinois Road, on the east side of Glencarin Blvd. in Inverness Centre. The project would neighbor a Parkview Physicians Group building and Inverness Surgery Center.

The plans show the building having the ability to be expanded in the future.

The three-story tall building is expected to be on the agenda for the Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing set to happen on Monday, January 13 at Citizens Square.

