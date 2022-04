Richard Kirk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a 70-year-old man missing since February.

Richard Kirk was last seen “in the downtown area” on Feb. 21.

He was described as 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, bald or gray hair, with blue eyes and glasses. He possibly has a beard now, police said.

Kirk has no cell phone, no ID, and no vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about Kirk’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201.