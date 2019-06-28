Skip to content
Fort Wayne
Local News
Father facing charges after baby found with bruises, fractures
Northside pool closed, expected to reopen Sunday
Fort Wayne Magazine: Lake Escape
Three Rivers Festival organizers get ready for 51st festival
Study launched for women and girls in greater Fort Wayne
U.S. 33 reopened after 3-vehicle crash
Window to legally shoot fireworks in Fort Wayne run through July 9
Allen County Commissioners to place restrictions on sex-oriented businesses
John Lennon tribute band cancels Foellinger concert
Police call on public’s help after thieves steal from Salvation Army
Volunteers still needed for annual Three Rivers Festival
Lanes reopen after water main break near Science Central
Body of missing wakesurfer recovered
Turnstone hosting International Paralympic Qualifier
Proposed FWCS referendum includes major facility renovations
National/World
Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths
O’Rourke to visit Mexico, meet turned away US asylum seekers
Breakout Dem debate performance nets Harris $2M in 24 hours
Trump becomes 1st US leader to step into NKorea, meets Kim
Trump administration agrees to delay health care rule
Crime
Man hospitalized after being shot in car
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
Arrest made in Kosciusko County shooting investigation
Police call on public’s help after thieves steal from Salvation Army
2 teens arrested, charged after 3-year-old dies in fire
Smith Brothers (and NFL rivals?) host annual football camp
Watch: Bridge implosion in Italy
France fries: Record heat hits tourists, schools, hospitals
Trump’s next tweet could get a warning label
How much you’ll really pay for that student loan
Deputies free bear from car
See: How fireworks can be dangerous