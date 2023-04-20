FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 97-year-old man has died after a car crash earlier this month in southwest Fort Wayne.

The Allen County Coroner has identified the man as Robert C. Schoenherr of Decatur.

Schoenherr was in a car that crashed April 11 at the intersection of Illinois Road and Carnegie Boulevard.

Schoenherr was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead eight days later on April 19.

The coroner determined his cause of death was blunt force injuries in the crash, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.