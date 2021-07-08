94-year-old Gas City driver injured after semi crosses into path of car

GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A 94-year-old Gas City woman is in the hospital after a semi crossed into the path of her vehicle Thursday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Gas City Police Department were sent to a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 22 at C.R. 500 East.

The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez reports that a New York woman was driving a semi pulling a box trailer, westbound on S.R. 22, approaching a green light at C.R. 500 East. The semi attempted to turn southbound onto C.R. 500 East and crossed into the path of an eastbound Buick Century, driven by Ada Benfield, 94, of Gas City. Officers report that Benfield had the right of way with a green light.

Benfield was taken to an area hospital with a severe leg injury, police report. Singh was not injured.

At this time alcoholic and narcotics are not suspected as having contributed to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Perez was assisted at the crash scene by Senior Trooper Eric Treon, Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee, the Gas City Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Gas City Fire Department.