AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – For the 92nd time, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is back in downtown Auburn! You can come on down and enjoy delicious food, carnival rides, and games along the Midway.

You can find over 200 vendors in the Merchant tent, approximately 60 different food vendors, and around 30 different carnival rides for all ages. You can also help support the community by supporting roughly 50 non-profit organizations represented at the fair. For them, the fair is their annual fundraiser.

It is truly a festive and family-friendly event that fair-goers enjoy year after year.

Fair attendee Steven Glansberg says “I love it, it’s just so much fun to come down here every single year with my family…we all love it, it’s just too much fun. Great impact on the town, the businesses get business, the money’s here, the people are here, it’s just great…it’s fantastic.”

Auburn Mayor Michael Ley says the fair is the definition of tradition. If you ask DeKalb County residents at the end of the week, 9 out of 10 would say they have been to this fair at least once this week.

One signature food item though keeps people coming back. It is the Eastern Star Donut Trailer. It has been a part of the fair for 70 or so years. People wait for hours sometimes for one or two dozen warm sugar donuts.

Greg Aldrich, one of those who chose to wait for the donuts Monday, has been coming for 20 years just for the donuts. “We freeze them up, four to a bag, we can have them all winter and through the next summer…we make sure we get enough.”

Monday was the Miss DeKalb County Queen Parade and Pageant. Tuesday is Merchants Day, featuring a 7 PM performance by the High School Choir Expo. Wednesday is Old Settlers/Scout Day, featuring the Scout Parade. Thursday is Homemakers Day and the Annual Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull. Friday is Kid’s Day, including the Pet Parade and 4-H Livestock Auction. It all culminates Saturday with the anticipated two-hour Grand Finale Parade where over 100 entries have been received!

You can find a full schedule of events by visiting this link. You can also view the forecast for the week by visiting our weather page. Enjoy this year’s fair!