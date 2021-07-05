91-year-old dead after crashing into house

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead after crashing into a house on Monday.

Around 7 p.m. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a vehicle into a house. When police arrived they found the driver, James Gall, 91, was traveling northbound on County Road 400 East, left the roadway, struck a fence, and came to a rest on the side of an unoccupied home.

Gall, was transported to a Warsaw hospital and was pronounced dead. According to the Kosciusko County Coroner, Gall suffered a medical event immediately prior to the collision.

