FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 90 boys are getting free haircuts Sunday, thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.

Flyer for Big Brothers Big Sisters free haircut event (Credit to Richard Phillips)

‘Fade into the Future’ is geared toward ‘littles’ involved in the mentorship program. There’s also a book bag and school supply giveaway.

The event, sponsored by The Barber Gallery, is held at the Big Brothers Big Sisters agency on Rudisill Boulevard.

Organizers said there is limited space for hair cuts and reservations were needed to have a spot between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.