90-home subdivision proposed along Coldwater Road, near Huntertown

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – 90 new homes could be built along Coldwater Road, near Huntertown if a development plan is approved.

The Preserves at the Quarry has been proposed by Chestnut Group Inc. to rise in a field on the west side of Coldwater Road, north of Cedar Canyons Road and south of Shoaff Road.

According to a request submitted to the Department of Planning Services, the subdivision would have lots along five short streets branching off one main drive.

Preserves at the Quarry is expected to be on the agenda for the Allen County Plan Commission public hearing set to happen on Thursday, January 9 at Citizens Square.