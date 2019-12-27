90-home subdivision proposed along Coldwater Road, near Huntertown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – 90 new homes could be built along Coldwater Road, near Huntertown if a development plan is approved.

The Preserves at the Quarry has been proposed by Chestnut Group Inc. to rise in a field on the west side of Coldwater Road, north of Cedar Canyons Road and south of Shoaff Road.

According to a request submitted to the Department of Planning Services, the subdivision would have lots along five short streets branching off one main drive.

SEE – Primary Development Plan:Download

Preserves at the Quarry is expected to be on the agenda for the Allen County Plan Commission public hearing set to happen on Thursday, January 9 at Citizens Square.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss