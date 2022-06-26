FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Creatives from near and far have been drawn to the art show at Covington Plaza for 29 years.

The Covington Art Fair in southwest Fort Wayne draws art enthusiasts and shoppers from all over the area to admire and buy handmade, detailed work in a variety of mediums.

Over the past three decades, the fair has also attracted artists from surrounding states, as you might expect. But there are even vendors from around the country, with states as far as Nebraska, California, Florida and more bringing their creativity to the two-day event, as shown in the booth assignments.

The event also has live jazz music and food trucks, and organizers said many businesses in the plaza are featuring special items and demonstrations.

The fair continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

You can follow the work of area artisans, and be in the loop for future events, on the art fair’s Facebook page.