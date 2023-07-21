FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine people were able to safely evacuate a burning home in Fort Wayne late Thursday night.

The fire started shortly after 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Cottage Ave., between Broadway and S. Wayne Ave.

When fire crews arrived, there was light smoke coming from the house. They found the fire in a second floor living room.

It took less than 20 minutes to get the flames under control and no firefighters were hurt.

Residents told WANE 15 there are two units in the house and no one was upstairs at the time. Of the nine people who evacuated the downstairs unit, one person went to a hospital to get checked out for smoke inhalation.

The house has heavy smoke damage, and moderate fire and water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.