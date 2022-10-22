FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.

The program presented families with the cars Saturday at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center.

Named “Get Your Keys Day,” kids were given the cars after past assessments that determined how best to adapt the cars to the needs of each individual child.

The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne.