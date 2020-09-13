8th annual Warm & Cozy fundraiser benefits sexual abuse victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, sexual assault is happening virtually every 2 minutes. The center helps local victims.

On Wednesday, September 23rd you can help the center by participating in the 8th annual Warm & Cozy fundraiser. It is a virtual event with live components. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

The funds raised help support the center and forensic nurses that help victims of sexual abuse. The forensic nurses work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with local law enforcement and hospitals to collect information and evidence from sexual abuse victims. This helps aid law enforcement to find and prosecute offenders.

See the interview above to learn more, or click here.