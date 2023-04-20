FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eighty-five veterans from the Fort Wayne area will soon board a plane to Washington D.C. for the first Honor Flight of the year.

The northeast Indiana division of the nonprofit had a luncheon Thursday at Texas Roadhouse, and the donations went to the veterans and guardians for upcoming flights.

The flight on April 26 will have one WWII veteran, 12 Korean War veterans, 13 Cold War veterans, 58 Vietnam veterans, and one Iraqi Freedom veteran.

It’s the 41st Honor Flight to take off from Fort Wayne. The organization said there will be four more flights this year.