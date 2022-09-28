FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over 80 military veterans from the Fort Wayne area returned home Wednesday night as part of the 39th Northeast Indiana Honor Flight.

The flight consisted of six Korean veterans, 12 Cold War veterans and 67 Vietnam veterans.

This flight represented the fifth Honor Flight trip out of Fort Wayne this year, as well as the first one where Vietnam veterans made up the largest share of the group.

Steve Krumanaker, one of the veterans on the flight, said it was an “incredible feeling” to see people recognize and honor the service he and many other veterans have provided.

As of Wednesday, over 2,800 veterans have taken part in an Honor Flight out of Fort Wayne.