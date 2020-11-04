Woman dies after being hit by truck while walking in Kosciusko Co.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 84-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries she sustained during a crash Tuesday evening.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office reports that Carol Hoffer, 84, of Etna Green was walking on Broadway Street when a truck driven by Larry Smith, 57, of Leesburg turned right onto Broadway Street from Walnut Street and hit Hoffer.

Hoffer was flown to an area hospital where where she later died of her injuries, according to the police report.

Deputies report that Smith was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigaiton.