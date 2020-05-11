816 Pint & Slice reopens dining room with sanitizing kits, cleaning routines in place

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following a roller coaster of business over two months, the dining room at 816 Pint & Slice reopened Monday, following Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track plan. Like other restaurants, the business made noticeable changes before the doors opened with a 50% capacity limit.

“It takes a lot to get it open again and ready for customers,” Owner Andrew Thomas told WANE 15 in an empty lunchtime dining room. “We’re ready for customers. We’re taking all the precautions necessary. We’re finding guidance from all different sources and making sure we go above and beyond.”

Several changes have been made to the inside of the restaurant, some of which have been put in place in other businesses.

Sneeze guards have been installed along the ordering counter and in front of the cash register. Sanitizing kits are on each table. The amount of tables and chairs has been reduced with greater space between the remaining eating areas. Tape marks where people should stand while in line to order. The front door is only for entering with exiting happening at the rear door. A sign on the fountain pop machine guests to get a new cup for refills, instead of refilling the cup they were first given.

Every member of the Pint & Slice staff have been told to wear a mask and a pizza timer is set to remind them to clean the dining room between regular kitchen cleanings. A sign has been hung on a wall telling customers about the wellness checks the employees experience when they show up to work.

“We just want to encourage customers and people to get a little back to normal, but don’t do anything you don’t feel comfortable doing,” Thomas added.

816 Pint and Slice continues to offer carryout.