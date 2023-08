FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 816 Pint & Slice is offering deals Wednesday to celebrate the pizzeria’s numerical namesake.

The restaurant at 816 Calhoun St. invites customers to enjoy a pint, a slice, or both with the option of two special deals, only on Aug. 16. Customers can choose between two slices of pizza and a drink, or one slice and two domestic pints. Either combo costs $8.16.

The price pays homage to the date and the restaurant’s address in downtown Fort Wayne.