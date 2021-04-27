’80s themed Rusty’s Ice Cream to hold Grand Opening on Saturday

Entrepreneurs Rusty Ammerman and Angela Lanning are pictured inside the new Rusty’s Ice Cream at 9171 Lima Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rusty’s Ice Cream, which recently opened its new 80s-themed ice cream store, will be hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The store, located at 9171 Lima Rd, will take customers back to the eclectic decade of the 1980s with super-premium ice cream and a unique atmosphere.

The Grand Opening celebration this Saturday will feature a “Back to the 80s” theme to coincide with the store’s decor: brightly-colored wall graphics, fluorescent geometric graphics, wall colors and floor tiles, a jukebox full of 1980s music, a shelf featuring vintage toys and memorabilia, restaurant booths, 80s-inspired pop-culture wall posters and black-light glowing imagery in the bathroom.

Saturday’s festivities include:

Selfie opportunity with Back to the Future’s “Doc” Brown and the DeLorean time machine

Break-dancing demonstration

Costume competitions for ice cream prizes

Grand Opening specials available at a discount

Rusty’s “super-premium” ice cream is dense and super rich, with at least 14 to 16% milk fat. It will be imported to Rusty’s from Goody’s Candy Shop in Anderson. The shop said the ice cream comes in a variety of custom flavors with names reminiscent of the 1980s, and a selection of homemade toppings. The hard-dipped ice cream is available in sundaes, a “Banana-Rama” banana split, and milkshakes. Customers can also request soft-textured ice cream, and there are dairy-free and sugar-free options as well.

Current hours for Rusty’s Ice Cream are:

Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The shop is closed on Wednesdays

Rusty’s Ice Cream encourages future customers to follow the ice cream shop’s Facebook page to keep up to date with possible expanded hours of operation this summer. Customers can also email dude@rustysicecream.com for more information.