’80s themed ‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ shop celebrates grand opening in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rusty’s Ice Cream, an ’80s themed ice cream shop, is having its grand opening on Saturday afternoon until 5 p.m. at its location at 9711 Lima Road in the White Swan Plaza, Fort Wayne.

The store is decorated in fluorescent pinks, blues, greens and yellows. Some store features include a jukebox with 1980s music in one corner, a shelf featuring vintage toys and memorabilia, restaurant booths, 80s-inspired pop-culture wall posters, and black-light glowing imagery in the bathroom.

Customers can take pictures with Back to the Future’s “Doc” Brown and see the DeLorean time machine. Those who come to the shop in costume can compete for ice cream prizes, and there are grand opening specials available at a discount. There will also be a break-dancing competition.

Rusty’s ice cream is imported from the Goodys Candy Shop in Anderson. The ice cream comes in a variety of custom flavors with names reminiscent of the 1980s.

Rusty’s is owned by Fort Wayne residents Rusty Ammerman and Angela Lanning, in partnership with architect Craig Armstrong.

Ammerman and Lanning, who are also clients of the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center (NEI-SBDC), planned for the ice cream shop over the past few years while operating a brightly colored ice cream truck that visits area events and neighborhoods.

“We are trying to make Rusty’s an experience that is fun, entertaining, gregarious and enthusiastic,” Ammerman says.

Current hours of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The shop is closed on Wednesdays.