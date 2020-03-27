$80,000 in emergency relief allocated to four local agencies

The following is a release from United Way of Allen County:

FORT WAYNE (March 27, 2020) – United Way of Allen County has formed the Emergency Relief Fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Relief Fund Advisory Committee that consists of community members and donors, met for the first time this week to approve the first four agencies to receive grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Community Transportation Network, and YMCA Renaissance Pointe will each be receiving $20,000 to assist with their efforts of serving our community during the pandemic.

“The agencies selected for the first round of funding consistently provide for our community’s highest needs and COVID-19 has not stopped that. We are looking for organizations that have the highest capacity to support our community during this time by meeting immediate needs that our neighbors are searching for” said Tiffany Bailey, VP of Community Impact at United Way of Allen County.

“It has been a real inspiration watching Allen County citizens, neighbors, organizations and philanthropy come together for the common goal of supporting those most in need during this time of uncertainty. The compassion shown has not gone unnoticed. By joining together, we are working hard to make sure Allen County residents have what they need during this pandemic and beyond” said Brad Little, President & CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

APPLICATION PROCESS | Grants will fund nonprofit organizations that have strong experience working to provide support for immediate basic needs and economic stability.

Eligible organizations must meet the following requirements:

501c3 nonprofit

Serve Allen County residents

Provide either their latest financial audit or most recent board approved financial statement (if not already a United Way of Allen County funded agency)

Able to expend/distribute funds to immediately respond to the individuals and families impacted by COVID-19

Able to document and agree to report on how funds are used to meet the identified need(s) within 30-45 days of receiving funds

Initial funding priorities will specifically aim to increase:

Food distribution

Food support for seniors and those with disabilities (i.e. meal or grocery delivery)

Emergency housing and shelter support

Medical support services such as translation and transportation

Please email impact@uwacin.org if you are interested in applying for funding.