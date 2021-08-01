80-year-old man dead after crash on State Road 8

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in DeKalb County.

It happened on State Road 8 at the intersection of County Road 75, a little less than two miles east of the Indiana-Ohio Line sometime between 7 and 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Edward Yoder, 80, of Saint Joe, Indiana was heading west in his 1997 Chevy Blazer when his vehicle drove off of the roadway without braking or negotiating a turn. He went into the front yard of a property before the front end of his Blazer hit a tree, which stopped the vehicle.

Yoder was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and suffered blunt-force trauma injuries as a result. It’s not known what caused his vehicle to leave the road at this time but the sheriff’s department says speed and impairment do not appear the be factors.