80/20 Inc. plans hiring event for shipping and machine shop positions

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – 80/20 Inc., the top manufacturer for T-slot aluminum building systems and solutions, will be hosting a hiring event to find approximately 35 employees in shipping and machine shop positions on April 28th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Work One Northeast career center 201 E. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne.

80/20 will conduct on-site interviews during the hiring event for shipping, inventory, extrusion processing technicians, parts pullers, receiving technicians, and more. Applicants should bring their current resumes. Masks are required.

Based on the shift, shipping positions start as high as $14 an hour and machine shop positions at $15 an hour. There are retention increases that total $1 an hour after the first 6 months of continuous work. Four-day workweeks are available, including the first shift (4 a.m.-2 p.m.) Tuesday-Friday and second shift (2 p.m.-12 a.m.) Monday-Thursday. Some overtime can be expected.

“We have experienced tremendous growth and are excited to add to our 80/20 team,” said Talent Acquisition & Development Supervisor Trent Kumfer. “80/20’s culture embraces advancement opportunities, robust and competitive benefits, employee growth, and appreciation events.”

Those hired will work in 80/20’s 255,000-square-foot clean, climate-controlled facility at 1701 South 400 East in Columbia City.

Applicants can visit the 80/20 Columbia City facility or careerpro.8020.net to apply if they cannot attend the hiring event.