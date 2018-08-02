8 years later, family of missing man pleads for help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The family of Carlos Melgar-Perez is pleading for the public's help, 8 years after he went missing.

Carlos' mother, his twin brother, and his younger brother, all who are originally from Guatemala, held a press conference Thursday morning hoping someone with information comes forward.

"The only thing we want to know, is that if anybody has any information about my brother, to let us or the police know, our family is very worried about him," said brother Arnulfo Melgar through an interpreter.

Carlos was last seen May 23, 2010. His family says he went to South Bridge Apartments to see a friend. The next morning, his family could not find him. They haven't heard from him since.

Police have followed the investigation for the last eight years, but say they have no solid leads and that the case has gone cold. During a search of the area at South Bridge Apartments, officers found a shoe and a cellphone belonging to Carlos, but no other clues. Investigators say it's suspicious that Carlos has not contacted his family after so long. Officers spoke to the friend Carlos was last with once, but they have not found him again. They suspect foul play in his death.

Whether he is alive or dead, Carlos' family wants to know. They say it would at least bring them some peace after going through so much heartbreak.

"My parents are just devastated," said Gustavo Melgar-Perez, Carlos' younger brother. "I was never able to go church with him that night."