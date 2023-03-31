FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the age of 8, Charles Kent already knows he wants to be an architect when he grows up, so he can build houses for people experiencing homelessness.

Charles, who was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia in October 2022, visited Elevatus Architecture on Friday to pursue his selfless dream. There, he was able to spend some time with architects and learn about the field.

(Credit to Aaron Organ)

Elevatus Architecture raised $940 for Charles, and the company gave him a check for $250 to support his vision of a neighborhood that will address homelessness.