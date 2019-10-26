8-year-old girl dies after Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) — An 8-year-old girl has died after her house went up in flames in LaGrange County Friday evening.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of W. Pine Street in Topeka around 7:15 p.m. Friday on reports of a fire and a child still inside on the second floor.

When they arrived, deputies attempted to enter the home to remove the child but could not due to the smoke and the heat.

Firefighters arrived on scene a short time later, found the child and brought her to safety. Emergency lifesaving steps were then performed by deputies and medical personnel at the scene with some success.

The girl was then transported to the Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment and was then airlifted to Riley’s Medical Center in Indianapolis. There the child died as a result of the injuries she sustained from the fire.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, but according to the sheriff’s office, it started in the front upstairs bedroom of the home.

The fire is still being investigated by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.