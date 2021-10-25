8 students awarded for NACS’ bus safety coloring contest

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) celebrated eight students on Monday for winning the district-wide bus safety coloring contest.

The contest was part of NACS’ celebration of National Bus Safety Week. During the week the district shared safety messages with its students.

One student from each of the eight elementary schools were awarded school supplies and a hand-painted cup for National Bus Safety Week.

Fifth grader Isabella Frick was awarded the grand prize for her artwork.

“I was really excited. I didn’t know that I would win the district. I thought i had just won for my class or something but then she told me that I had won for the district and I was really excited,” Frick said.

Frick was awarded the same baskets but also got some art supplies to encourage her to continue creating art.