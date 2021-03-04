8 middle school cross country runners recognized for 2020 Junior Olympics success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday afternoon, the City of Fort Wayne recognized a team of middle school cross country runners for their success at the Junior Olympics in 2020.

Runners from several area middle schools placed second in the Junior Olympics cross country race in October, missing first place by only four points. Four runners on the team achieved All American status by finishing in the Top 25.

They were unable to hold a ceremony at the time because of the pandemic, but were awarded their medals by Mayor Tom Henry Thursday afternoon.

“I’m very proud that I got to go to the Junior Olympics and that I got a medal from the mayor. I was able to be in here with my family and friends and that meant way more to me than going to the Junior Olympics in front of a bunch of strangers,” said 6th grader Brylee Crass, Maple Creek Middle School.

The second place finish is believed to be the highest a team from Fort Wayne has placed in the 11 and 12-year-old age group.