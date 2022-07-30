FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne got the chance to see some cool cars and give to a good cause at the 7th annual Crime Stoppers “Rock the Fort” Car Show.

Unique collector cars and trucks were on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Some cars on display at the Rock the Fort Car Show.

The car show took place by SweetCars, a used car dealership on Jefferson Boulevard, and the adjacent park area.

All proceeds went to support Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers, a non-profit organization that offers a safe and secure way for people to report information related to local crime.

The first 75 cars registered were given a free T-shirt, goody bag and dash plaque. Pre-registration for cars was $15 per entry, and same-day registration was $20.

Food, drinks, music, and activities for kids were also featured at the event.

You can learn more about Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersfw.org.