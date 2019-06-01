7th Annual Beatlefest returns

Beatlefest, now in its 7th year, will take place this Saturday, June 1st at the Allen County Public Library Plaza downtown at 6pm.

Beatlefest is free and open to all ages. It’s a celebration of the music of one of the greatest bands in the history of rock music. 4 Fort Wayne area bands will pay tribute with their versions of Beatles classics.

The bands that have been selected to take part in this year’s Beatlefest are The Wailhounds, Heady Times, Harp Condition and Sunny Taylor & Family.

Seating for this event is free for all ages! The event is first come, first served. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and or blankets. Food and beverages, including alcohol, will be sold.

There is currently no rain date for this concert.

