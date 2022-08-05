HARLAN, Ind. — Harlan, Indiana began its 75th annual Harlan Days festival Thursday evening.

Harlan Days offers a multitude of carnival rides, concessions and events over the festival’s three-day period. The event is held at Harlan Park and provides free parking and free entry.

Thursday events included a coed softball tournament, youth kickball tournament and the festival’s first annual pickleball tournament.

Friday’s events run from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m. and include live music, a singles cornhole tournament and drag racing. Saturday’s events run from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and include the Grand Parade, which begins at 10:00 a.m., and a car show.