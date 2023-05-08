FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who was in life-threatening condition after a head-on crash Friday has now died, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner identified the man as 73-year-old John Eugene Wolfe.

Wolfe was driving on Covington Road when another vehicle was speeding and lost control, hitting Wolfe’s car head-on, police at the scene determined.

The coroner determined the cause of Wolfe’s death was multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.